Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Heart-stopping moment US bobsled team falls off sled in nasty tumble

Disaster for US bobsled team as three of them fail to board
  • The US men's bobsled team suffered a major mishap during a World Cup race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday.
  • Three athletes, Ryan Rager, Hunter Powell, and Caleb Furnell, failed to board their sled at the start of the race and were thrown onto the course.
  • Driver Kris Horn was the only team member to successfully enter the sled and had to navigate the course alone.
  • Video captured the three teammates falling onto the ice as the sled began its descent down the track.
  • Horn successfully steered the sled past the finish line, and fortunately, none of the athletes suffered serious injuries.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in