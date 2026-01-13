Heart-stopping moment US bobsled team falls off sled in nasty tumble
- The US men's bobsled team suffered a major mishap during a World Cup race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday.
- Three athletes, Ryan Rager, Hunter Powell, and Caleb Furnell, failed to board their sled at the start of the race and were thrown onto the course.
- Driver Kris Horn was the only team member to successfully enter the sled and had to navigate the course alone.
- Video captured the three teammates falling onto the ice as the sled began its descent down the track.
- Horn successfully steered the sled past the finish line, and fortunately, none of the athletes suffered serious injuries.