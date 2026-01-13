Disaster for US bobsled team as three of them fail to board

The US’s men bobsled team suffered a mishap during Winter Olympics preparation, when three of the athletes failed to board their sled.

During a World Cup race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday (11 January), only driver Kris Horn was able to successfully enter the sled.

However, his three teammates - Ryan Rager, Hunter Powell and Caleb Furnell - all had trouble jumping in and dramatic footage shows the three falling onto the ice as the sled plummets down the track.

All alone, Horn had to navigate the course with no other weight in the sled and nobody to pull the bottom brakes.

Horn was able to successfully steer the sled past the finish line and none of the teammates suffered serious injuries.