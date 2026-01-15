Watch: Jenrick rules out Reform defection weeks before sacking

Robert Jenrick ruled out a move to Reform UK just weeks before he was sacked due to "irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect'' from the Conservative Party.

The former shadow justice secretary told Times Radio on 3 December that he "wasn't going anywhere," responding to rumours of Reform members being excited at the prospect of him as a chancellor in a Reform government.

On Thursday (15 January), the Tory leader announced that she had fired him in a video message timed to land as Nigel Farage began a high-profile Reform UK press conference in Scotland.