Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australia star to miss second Ashes Test against England

Usman Khawaja will not play in Brisbane
Usman Khawaja will not play in Brisbane (Getty Images)
  • Australia's Ashes campaign has been dealt a blow with opener Usman Khawaja ruled out of the second Test against England in Brisbane due to a persistent back problem.
  • Khawaja's absence means Travis Head is likely to continue opening the batting for Australia, following his impressive 123 in the first Test.
  • Should Head open, either Josh Inglis or Beau Webster is expected to come into Australia's middle order.
  • England has made one change for the second Test, with Will Jacks replacing Mark Wood, who is recovering from a knee injury.
  • Jacks, a regular in England's limited-overs teams, will bat at number eight, aiming to provide additional batting depth after their collapses in the first Test.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in