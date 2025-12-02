Australia star to miss second Ashes Test against England
- Australia's Ashes campaign has been dealt a blow with opener Usman Khawaja ruled out of the second Test against England in Brisbane due to a persistent back problem.
- Khawaja's absence means Travis Head is likely to continue opening the batting for Australia, following his impressive 123 in the first Test.
- Should Head open, either Josh Inglis or Beau Webster is expected to come into Australia's middle order.
- England has made one change for the second Test, with Will Jacks replacing Mark Wood, who is recovering from a knee injury.
- Jacks, a regular in England's limited-overs teams, will bat at number eight, aiming to provide additional batting depth after their collapses in the first Test.