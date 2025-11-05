Virgil van Dijk in awkward encounter with Wayne Rooney after Liverpool criticism
- Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has responded to criticism regarding the team's recent poor form, describing some comments as "over the top".
- Former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney was among the critics, questioning Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah's leadership and body language following four consecutive Premier League defeats.
- Van Dijk labelled Rooney's specific comments as "lazy criticism" after Liverpool ended their losing run by beating Aston Villa on Saturday.
- The pair discussed the issue in an awkward face-to-face encounter on Tuesday night after Liverpool beat Real Madrid.
- Van Dijk emphasised the importance of staying calm and working hard amidst external "noise", while Rooney praised the team's response.