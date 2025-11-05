Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Virgil van Dijk in awkward encounter with Wayne Rooney after Liverpool criticism

Virgil van Dijk has led Liverpool to consecutive wins after a difficult run of form
Virgil van Dijk has led Liverpool to consecutive wins after a difficult run of form (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
  • Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has responded to criticism regarding the team's recent poor form, describing some comments as "over the top".
  • Former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney was among the critics, questioning Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah's leadership and body language following four consecutive Premier League defeats.
  • Van Dijk labelled Rooney's specific comments as "lazy criticism" after Liverpool ended their losing run by beating Aston Villa on Saturday.
  • The pair discussed the issue in an awkward face-to-face encounter on Tuesday night after Liverpool beat Real Madrid.
  • Van Dijk emphasised the importance of staying calm and working hard amidst external "noise", while Rooney praised the team's response.
