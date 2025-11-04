Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool criticism has been ‘over the top at times’ after triumph over Real Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk has responded to criticism by several pundits and ex-players of Liverpool after their mixed start to the season, saying it has been “over the top at times”.

A run of four successive league defeats and six losses in seven games left many wondering whether the reigning Premier League champions were in crisis.

Wayne Rooney was among the critical voices, with the former Manchester United player questioning Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah’s leadership this season and suggesting their body language had a negative effect on other players.

Van Dijk responded after Liverpool stopped their barren run with a 2-0 league win over Aston Villa at the weekend, saying he could “only say positive things” about Rooney but felt the comment was “lazy criticism”.

The pair discussed the issue in person after the Reds appeared to turn a corner in their 1-0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday night, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring his first goal since April from a superb Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick.

Liverpool captain van Dijk stood alongside Rooney as he was asked about the impact of the players-only meeting after their defeat to Manchester United. The Dutchman said: “It is easy to say now because we won twice in a row - in a world of chaos you have to stay calm and see perspective of things.

“At times the noise was a lot. It’s very important to put things into perspective, get your head down and work.”

When asked whether there were any specific pundits he was addressing, he said: “Not at all. But I think it’s very important to put things into perspective.”

On the outside noise, he continued: “For me personally it doesn't affect me but as a captain I am dealing with players that might be affected by it.

"Of course, if you lose four or five games in a row as a Liverpool player, that [criticism] is fair. It is normal in that sense.

“It's over the top at times as well, but that is because we live in a world where there are so many platforms, so many people can say stuff and will be picked up and made bigger than what it is.

“I think it would be good for ex-players that played at the highest level that dealt with difficult moments to put things in perspective.”

Rooney responded: “When you win the Premier League, I think what I said was fair. You don’t expect Liverpool to lose four games in a row.

“I think the response has been great from Virgil and the team.”