Arne Slot speaks out on Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool future after deadline day signing
- Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed delight over the deadline day signing of French defender Jeremy Jacquet for an initial £55m, with the defender set to join the club in the summer.
- Slot admitted that Jacquet's arrival is part of a long-term succession plan for captain Virgil van Dijk, who turns 35 in July.
- Despite planning for Van Dijk's eventual departure, Slot believes the veteran defender, whose contract runs until 2027, could still earn a new deal if he maintains his current fitness.
- Liverpool also secured deals for three other young centre-backs: Noah Adekoya (19), Mor Talla Ndiaye (18), and Ifeanyi Ndukwe (17), reinforcing the club's focus on young talent.
- The club reportedly secured Jacquet's signature ahead of Chelsea, who were also interested in the 20-year-old defender.
