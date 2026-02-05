Arne Slot admits Liverpool planning for life without Virgil van Dijk after Jeremy Jacquet signing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot said he was delighted Liverpool managed to sign Jeremy Jacquet as he admitted they are planning for life without captain Virgil van Dijk.

The French defender has been signed for an initial £55m and will arrive at Anfield in the summer while Liverpool have also tied up deals for three other young centre-backs, in 19-year-old Noah Adekoya, 18-year-old Mor Talla Ndiaye and 17-year-old Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

Van Dijk turns 35 in July and has a contract until 2027 but Slot believes the veteran, who has played 34 games already this season, could earn a new deal and extend his time at Anfield.

But Slot emphasised Liverpool are not “stupid” and ignoring Van Dijk’s age as they look to the long term.

“Very pleasing, of course,” he said on Jacquet’s arrival. “He's a very big talent and maybe even more than talent but we speak about talent because of his age. Second, because we weren't the only one interested in him so it's a big compliment to the people working really hard to sign players.

"It is another example of the model we're using at this club - young, very talented players sometimes at the start of their careers or sometimes already a little bit a few years into their career but always players that are young and can improve us in the short term but also definitely in the long term.

“We've signed a lot of them recently and like I've said many times the mid- and long-term future of this club, and even the short term, is in a very good place.”

Liverpool snatched Jacquet from under Chelsea’s nose, who had looked the favourites to secure the 20-year-old’s services before Liverpool successfully swooped for the defender.

Liverpool signed Jeremy Jacquet (right) on deadline day ( AFP via Getty Images )

Slot, however, insists the deadline day signing was not a panic buy, citing Van Dijk’s succession plan as motivation for Liverpool’s late winter business.

“Everything done over here is never from panic, it's always long term idea and or something that has been thought about for a long time and not only one person,” he added.

“Of course, we are aware of the fact that Virgil won't play for 10 years but he has one-and-a-half years [of] contract left, so he will be with us for that time, maybe longer even longer if he keeps staying fit as fit as he is now. What a compliment to him at his age to play every three days, not only now for our club but for his country for seven or eight months already.

“Hopefully, he can stay as fit as he is for multiple years but this club is not stupid. We do know somewhere in the upcoming years, there is life for this club after Virgil. You are talking about Virgil but I can say this for every position. This club is not only thinking short-term future but also the mid to long-term future.”

Liverpool play host to Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League but will be short on defenders with Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong out, while Slot confirmed Joe Gomez will not be in contention to play the whole game.