Vitor Pereira sacked from Wolves after poor start to season
- Wolves have sacked manager Vitor Pereira following the club's winless start to the Premier League season.
- The team is currently bottom of the table with just two points from their opening 10 games, eight points from safety.
- Pereira's dismissal follows a 3-0 defeat at Fulham and comes despite him signing a new three-year contract in September.
- While Pereira successfully steered Wolves away from relegation last season, the club stated that "results and performances this term have fallen below acceptable standards."
- Under-21 head coach James Collins and Under-18 head coach Richard Walker will take interim charge while the club seeks a new first-team head coach.