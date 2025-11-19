Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everything Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland fans need to know for World Cup play-offs draw

Craig Bellamy has led Wales into the World Cup play-offs (Ben Birchall/PA)
  • Sixteen European teams will compete in the World Cup play-offs for four remaining qualification spots, with the draw scheduled for Thursday 20 November at 12pm GMT.
  • Teams will be drawn into four paths, with each nation needing two wins to secure a place in the World Cup.
  • The play-off matches will be single-leg knockout games, with semi-finals on 26 March and finals on 31 March.
  • Wales are in pot two and will have a home match against either Republic of Ireland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina or Kosovo in the semi-finals.
  • Republic of Ireland are in pot three and will have an away match against either Poland, Wales, Czechia or Slovakia in the semi-finals, while Northern Ireland are in pot four and will also have an away semi-final against either Italy, Denmark, Turkey or Ukraine.
