LA Olympics chief facing calls to resign over Ghislaine Maxwell emails
- Casey Wasserman, head of the LA2028 Olympics organising committee, is facing calls for his resignation following revelations from newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.
- The documents disclosed "flirtatious emails" exchanged between Wasserman and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell dating back to 2003.
- Wasserman has apologised for his past association with Maxwell, stating their relationship predated the public exposure of her or Epstein's crimes, and denies any personal or business relationship with Epstein.
- Prominent local officials, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and State Senator Lena Gonzalez, are among those demanding his departure.
- IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated the Olympics had "nothing further to add" regarding the matter, expressing that anything distracting from the Games was "sad".
