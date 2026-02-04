Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

LA Olympics chief facing calls to resign over Ghislaine Maxwell emails

Wasserman is facing calls to resign
Wasserman is facing calls to resign (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Casey Wasserman, head of the LA2028 Olympics organising committee, is facing calls for his resignation following revelations from newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.
  • The documents disclosed "flirtatious emails" exchanged between Wasserman and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell dating back to 2003.
  • Wasserman has apologised for his past association with Maxwell, stating their relationship predated the public exposure of her or Epstein's crimes, and denies any personal or business relationship with Epstein.
  • Prominent local officials, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and State Senator Lena Gonzalez, are among those demanding his departure.
  • IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated the Olympics had "nothing further to add" regarding the matter, expressing that anything distracting from the Games was "sad".
