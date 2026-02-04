LA Olympics chief Wasserman urged to resign after Epstein files revelations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Local officials in Los Angeles are demanding the resignation of Casey Wasserman, the head of the LA2028 Olympics organizing committee, following revelations of his communication with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell more than two decades ago.

The calls for his departure emerged after new documents, linked to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, disclosed "flirtatious emails" between Wasserman and Maxwell dating back to 2003.

Mr Wasserman has consistently denied any personal or business relationship with Epstein.

On Sunday, he issued an apology for his past association with Maxwell, stating that their relationship predated the public exposure of her or Epstein's crimes.

Among those advocating for Mr Wasserman's resignation are Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and several city council members.

Supervisor Hahn told the LA Times: "Having him represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous effort needed to prepare for 2028."

open image in gallery Wasserman apologized for his past association with Ghislaine Maxwell (left) ( DOJ )

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors and subsequently died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell that same year.

The US Justice Department has since released millions of documents detailing Epstein's connections to prominent figures across various sectors.

As the Milano Cortina Winter Games prepare to commence this week, IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated on Sunday that the Olympics had "nothing further to add" regarding the matter.

Ms Coventry, who became the first woman IOC chief last March, added: "Anything that is distracting from these Games is sad."

Attention will turn to the Los Angeles Olympics once the Winter Games conclude on 22 February.

As things stand, Wasserman is set to play a key role ahead of the Games, with preparations already underway.

The six US cities that will host the soccer tournament at the Olympics were confirmed on Tuesday as the Games edge nearer.