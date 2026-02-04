LA Olympics chief Wasserman urged to resign after Epstein files revelations
Emails exchanged between Casey Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell were released in the latest Epstein files
Local officials in Los Angeles are demanding the resignation of Casey Wasserman, the head of the LA2028 Olympics organizing committee, following revelations of his communication with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell more than two decades ago.
The calls for his departure emerged after new documents, linked to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, disclosed "flirtatious emails" between Wasserman and Maxwell dating back to 2003.
Mr Wasserman has consistently denied any personal or business relationship with Epstein.
On Sunday, he issued an apology for his past association with Maxwell, stating that their relationship predated the public exposure of her or Epstein's crimes.
Among those advocating for Mr Wasserman's resignation are Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and several city council members.
Supervisor Hahn told the LA Times: "Having him represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous effort needed to prepare for 2028."
Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors and subsequently died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell that same year.
The US Justice Department has since released millions of documents detailing Epstein's connections to prominent figures across various sectors.
As the Milano Cortina Winter Games prepare to commence this week, IOC President Kirsty Coventry stated on Sunday that the Olympics had "nothing further to add" regarding the matter.
Ms Coventry, who became the first woman IOC chief last March, added: "Anything that is distracting from these Games is sad."
Attention will turn to the Los Angeles Olympics once the Winter Games conclude on 22 February.
As things stand, Wasserman is set to play a key role ahead of the Games, with preparations already underway.
The six US cities that will host the soccer tournament at the Olympics were confirmed on Tuesday as the Games edge nearer.
