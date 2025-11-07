Wayne Rooney admits criticism of Virgil van Dijk was ‘a bit unfair’
- Wayne Rooney reiterated his criticism of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, despite admitting his previous claim that the defender had "downed tools" was "a bit unfair".
- Rooney initially questioned Van Dijk's commitment in October after the defender signed a new contract.
- Van Dijk described Rooney's initial comments as "lazy" before the pair addressed the situation face-to-face on Amazon Prime.
- Rooney maintained his belief that Van Dijk's performances this season have not been at his usual high standard.
- Van Dijk recently penned a two-year deal with Liverpool, who have experienced an inconsistent start to the season.