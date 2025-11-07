Wayne Rooney doubles down on Virgil van Dijk criticism after awkward TV encounter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney has doubled down on his criticism of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk despite conceding his previous claim that the defender had "downed tools" was "a bit unfair” in an awkward televised encounter.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Wayne Rooney Show, Rooney said he remained convinced that Van Dijk's displays this season are a shadow of the form that saw him help sweep Liverpool to the Premier League title.

Rooney made his initial comments in October, questioning Van Dijk's commitment after signing a new contract.

The Dutchman described Rooney's comments as "lazy" before the pair addressed the situation face-to-face on Amazon Prime's coverage of Liverpool's Champions League win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Van Dijk said on the live broadcast: "I think the comment that I signed my new deal and then it was like, 'that is it' and I let it slide, I think that was a bit... but that's my personal opinion and we move on."

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk felt some recent criticism of his side had been over the top ( PA Wire )

And former Manchester United and England captain Rooney said on his latest show: "Maybe I was a bit unfair with that comment. Maybe I was a bit unfair because I don't know him that well as a person.

"From a performance point of view I think I was speaking what I felt and what I was seeing and I felt I was right.

"Van Dijk will judge himself by them (high standards). When he reflects on his performances this season he'd be the first to say they haven't been at the standard he's set."

Van Dijk penned a two-year deal at the end of last year, joining fellow Reds star Mohamed Salah in committing his future to the club.

The Reds captain has been part of an up-and-down start to the new season, one that saw Liverpool win seven on the bounce before losing six domestic games in a row.

Liverpool will hope to be at the end of the storm after the Real Madrid victory marked the first time they’d secured back-to-back wins since September.

PA