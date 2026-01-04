Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Calum McFarlane, the man in Chelsea dugout against Guardiola’s Man City?

A whirlwind 24 hours - Interim coach McFarlane on preparing Chelsea for City clash
  • Chelsea's Under-21 coach, Calum McFarlane, is poised to make his senior football management debut against Manchester City and six-time Premier League winner Pep Guardiola.
  • It was an unexpected call-up which came in the wake of head coach Enzo Maresca’s departure from the club.
  • Having only joined Chelsea this summer from Southampton, where he spent two years overseeing their Under-21s and previously their Under-18s, McFarlane's promotion at Chelsea necessitated a new pass for access to the first-team building at Cobham.
  • McFarlane’s extensive coaching career includes a three-year stint at Manchester City, working with their Under-15, Under-16, and Under-18 teams, between 2020 to 2023.
  • Prior to that, he spent three years at Tromso in Norway and held youth coaching roles at Fulham and Crystal Palace. He also served as assistant manager for non-league sides Croydon and Whyteleafe.
