Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea in shock exit as Blues line up potential next manager

Chelsea have parted company with Enzo Maresca after a rapid fallout between the manager and the club’s hierarchy. The club have already begun making contingency plans, with Strasbourg’s Leroy Rosenior now seen as the likeliest successor.

Maresca’s future had been uncertain as far back as September, and a poor start to the season, but significantly escalated over the last week.

The Italian had even made a known dissatisfaction with his situation public, having made a cryptic comment about his “worst 48 hours” at the club after the 2-0 win over Everton on 13 December. This was understood to relate to his relationship with the hierarchy, and frustration over a perceived lack of support. The Independent had nevertheless been told that there was increased scrutiny on Maresca’s performance since September, despite trophy wins in the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup last season.

Recent reports of Manchester City interest in Maresca in the event of Pep Guardiola’s departure also raised eyebrows.

Chelsea said in a statement: “During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

“We wish Enzo well for the future.”

open image in gallery Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca fell out with the club’s hierarchy (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Italian had a contract until 2020, with an option for an extra year, but his employment at Chelsea has now ended by mutual agreement.

Rosenior is highly rated by the Chelsea hierarchy, and has long been earmarked as a future coach. It is felt that this is why he was initially put in at Strasbourg, who are also owned by the Chelsea ownership, where admiration for his work has only increased.

Andoni Iraola is also an option, and his Bournemouth side’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge may now prove to be Maresca’s last game. That result made it just one win in seven games for Chelsea, with tension only increasing when the Italian said he felt too well to do his post-game press conference.

There also remains bafflement about how he dropped in the comment about the “worst 48 hours” and his aggravation with “many people”, before refusing to explain what any of it meant.

Other sources say Maresca himself had become increasingly irritated with elements of the Chelsea project and how the football side is run. He is said to want more power over recruitment decisions, but the club do not want to change the current “head coach” structure.

open image in gallery Chelsea co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly ( Getty Images )

They also do not like the idea of mid-season coaching changes after the chaos of 2022-23, which saw Thomas Tuchel depart for Graham Potter, before the latter left in March.

The Italian departs with the club fifth in the Premier League table – 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal – following one win from their last seven top-flight games. Chelsea return to action on Sunday away to City, the first of nine fixtures across four competitions during a packed January schedule.