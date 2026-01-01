Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Next Chelsea manager odds: Strasbourg coach heads favourites to replace Enzo Maresca

The Italian departs with the club fifth in the Premier League table

Enzo Maresca has left Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

Enzo Maresca has left his role as Chelsea head coach after 18 months in charge.

The Italian departs with the club fifth in the Premier League table – 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal – following one win from their last seven top-flight games.

Speculation about Maresca’s future had intensified during the poor run of form amid reports he endured a strained relationship with key figures at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company,” read a club statement.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.”

Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth was Enzo Maresca’s final match in charge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chelsea return to action on Sunday away to Manchester City, the first of nine fixtures across four competitions during a packed January schedule.

Liam Rosenior, the head coach of French club Strasbourg, who are owned by Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo, has emerged as the early favourite to replace Maresca among bookmakers.

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola are other potential candidates. PA

Next manager odds

(via oddschecker)

Liam Rosenior 3/10

Cesc Fabregas 9/1

Francesco Farioli 11/1

Robert De Zerbi 12/1

Andoni Iraola 12/1

Oliver Glasner 12/1

Xavi Hernandez 14/1

