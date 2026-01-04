Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who won the darts last night?

Luke Littler's three-word response to boos from Ally Pally crowd
  • Luke Littler, aged 18, successfully defended his World Darts Championship title, securing back-to-back victories.
  • He achieved a dominant 7-1 win over his Dutch rival, Gian van Veen, in the final match.
  • Littler delivered a ruthless performance, recording 16 180s and a 106.02 three-dart average.
  • Despite losing the first set and facing minor distractions, Littler quickly recovered to assert his dominance.
  • The victory cemented Littler's status as one of the game's greats, earning him a record £1m prize.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in