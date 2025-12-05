Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This is why Iran are not at the 2026 World Cup draw

Welcome to the Trump Show: Miguel Delaney on a surreal and politicised World Cup draw
  • Iran is to boycott next week's draw for the 2026 World Cup in Washington DC.
  • The boycott is a protest against the limited number of visas allocated by US authorities to the Iranian delegation.
  • The US granted visas to four members, including head coach Amir Ghalenoei, but did not issue one to Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj.
  • Iran described the US actions as 'unsportsmanlike' and a deviation from the sporting process.
  • The Iranian Football Federation has informed FIFA, and the organisation has stated it will seriously follow up on the matter.
