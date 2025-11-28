Iran to boycott World Cup draw in protest over US visa numbers
The delegation will boycott the draw ceremony in Washington next week over what it described as ‘unsportsmanlike actions’ by US officials
Iran is to boycott next week’s draw for the 2026 World Cup in protest at the limited number of visas it has been allocated by US authorities.
Iranian Football Federation spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavi told domestic sports news site Tarafdari: “The Iranian delegation will not be present for the World Cup draw in relation to the latest status of issuing visas for the Iranian delegation to attend the draw ceremony.”
The US has long had strict visa restrictions on Iranians for political and security reasons.
Alavi was quoted as saying that the US had granted visas to four members of the Iranian delegation, including head coach Amir Ghalenoei, but had not issued one to Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj.
Alavi added the decision followed what Iran described as “unsportsmanlike actions” by US authorities relating to the draw in Washington DC, which will take place on 5 December.
“Given that the decisions taken are unsportsmanlike and the path has deviated from the sporting process, it was decided that the Iranian delegation will not attend the draw ceremony,” he said.
The federation said it had been in contact with FIFA for two days and informed president Gianni Infantino and the secretary general.
“FIFA has said it will follow up on the matter seriously,” Alavi added.
Iran booked their place in next summer’s World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan in March.
With Reuters
