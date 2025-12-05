Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Will Jacks pulls off incredible catch to dismiss Steve Smith as England fight back in Ashes

Steve Smith was dismissed by a brilliant catch from Will Jacks (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Steve Smith was dismissed by a brilliant catch from Will Jacks (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Will Jacks took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Steve Smith on day two of the second Ashes Test.
  • Australia had been gaining control of the match, but Brydon Carse clean bowled Cameron Green to leave Australia 291-4 in reply to England’s 338.
  • Alex Carey was dropped first ball by Ben Duckett, but later in the same over Smith attempted a pull shot off Carse and was brilliantly caught by Jacks.
  • Jacks’ catch left Australia 292-5 as England attempted an unlikely fightback.
  • Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne and Smith had hit half-centuries earlier to put Australia in command.
