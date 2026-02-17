What is skimo? The new sport debuting at the Winter Olympics
- Ski mountaineering, or 'skimo', is set to debut as the first new sport at the Winter Olympic Games since 2002, featuring at the 2026 Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo Games.
- The endurance sport involves athletes ascending mountains on skis with climbing skins, carrying skis over steep sections, and then descending on alpine terrain, with 36 athletes competing in individual sprint and mixed relay events.
- Skimo distinguishes itself by focusing on human-powered vertical movement, broadening the physiological demands on athletes, and promoting qualities like pacing and strategic energy management.
- With roots dating back over 1,000 years and formalised competition since the late 1800s, skimo is now governed by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation and was featured at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics.
- Its inclusion reflects a shift towards sustainability and accessibility in winter sports, as skimo relies on comparatively affordable equipment and athletes use their own power, offering a test case for the IOC's climate goals amidst warming temperatures.
