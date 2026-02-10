Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Biathlete confesses to affair on live TV after winning Olympic medal

Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze (AP)
  • Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid confessed to having an affair on live TV, moments after winning a bronze medal at the Milan and Cortina Olympics.
  • Laegreid, a six-time biathlon world champion, broke down in tears during an interview with Norwegian network NRK.
  • He revealed he had admitted his infidelity to his girlfriend of six months a week prior, describing it as the “worst week of my life”.
  • Laegreid said he was making the public confession in an attempt to show his girlfriend what she means to him and potentially win her back.
  • He added that sport had taken a backseat in recent days due to the personal turmoil.
