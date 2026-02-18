Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wandering dog joins skiing race at Winter Olympics

A dog wanders on the ski trail during the women's team cross country free sprint qualification event
A dog wanders on the ski trail during the women's team cross country free sprint qualification event (AFP/Getty)
  • A dog interrupted the women's team sprint cross country qualification at the Winter Olympics in Tesero.
  • The furry companion, resembling a husky or wolf, ran onto the stadium course during the race.
  • It joined skiers from Team Croatia and Team Australia, crossing the finish line to rapturous cheers from the crowd.
  • American commentators joked about the incident, noting the dog did not hinder anyone's progress.
  • Officials eventually apprehended the dog, and as it occurred during qualification, the incident did not impact the final medal standings.
