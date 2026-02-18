Wandering dog joins skiing race at Winter Olympics
- A dog interrupted the women's team sprint cross country qualification at the Winter Olympics in Tesero.
- The furry companion, resembling a husky or wolf, ran onto the stadium course during the race.
- It joined skiers from Team Croatia and Team Australia, crossing the finish line to rapturous cheers from the crowd.
- American commentators joked about the incident, noting the dog did not hinder anyone's progress.
- Officials eventually apprehended the dog, and as it occurred during qualification, the incident did not impact the final medal standings.
