Winter Olympics flagbearers named by Team USA

Frank Del Duca (pictured) will join Erin Jackson as a flagbearer
Frank Del Duca (pictured) will join Erin Jackson as a flagbearer (AP)
  • US speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca have been named as the flagbearers for Team USA at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony this Friday.
  • Jackson, a three-time Olympian, is notable for being the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Games.
  • Del Duca, an Army sergeant, makes history as the first bobsledder in 70 years to carry the flag, and this will be his second Olympic appearance.
  • The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee officially announced their appointments on Tuesday, highlighting their remarkable stories.
  • The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium, marking the start of the Games which conclude on 22 February.
