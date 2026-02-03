Team USA picks flagbearers for Winter Olympics opening ceremony
The two flagbearers to represent Team USA at Friday’s opening ceremony have been named
Speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca have been named as the United States flagbearers for the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics this Friday.
The selection highlights two athletes with remarkable stories, set to lead the American contingent into the Games.
Jackson, 33, is celebrated for becoming the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Games, and this will be her third Olympic appearance.
Del Duca, a 34-year-old Army sergeant, makes history as the first bobsledder in 70 years to carry the flag into an opening ceremony.
The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee officially announced their appointments on Tuesday, with Del Duca preparing for his second Olympics.
Reflecting on the honour, Jackson shared: "Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor.
“It’s a moment that reflects far more than one individual — it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport.
“The Olympics remind us of the power of sport to connect and inspire, and I’m proud to carry that forward on the Olympic stage."
For Del Duca, who boasts deep Italian roots, the opportunity is especially meaningful given the Games are being held in Italy.
The announcement also recalls the 2022 Beijing Olympics, where bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was initially slated to carry the American flag but was forced to defer due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Speedskater Brittany Bowe stepped in for the opening ceremony, with Meyers Taylor ultimately fulfilling the role at the closing event. This year, it is Jackson’s turn to embrace the significant moment.
The opening ceremony will take place at Milan’s iconic San Siro before over two weeks of action, with the Winter Games concluding on 22 February.
