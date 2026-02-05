Greenpeace urges Winter Olympics organisers to ‘kick polluters out’
- Greenpeace staged a protest in Milan on Thursday morning, urging Winter Olympics organisers to remove fossil fuel companies as sponsors.
- The environmental group specifically targeted Eni, a premium domestic sponsor, accusing its operations of contributing to global warming and threatening winter sports.
- Protesters displayed an installation of Olympic rings dripping black oil in front of Milan's Duomo cathedral as the Olympic torch arrived, while a banner also read: “Kick polluters out of the Games”.
- Greenpeace has filed a climate change lawsuit against Eni and called for the organisers to cut ties with the Italian energy major.
- Eni responded by stating its commitment to addressing climate change and investing in energy transition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks