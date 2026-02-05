Greenpeace stages Winter Olympics protest as torch arrives in Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Environmental group Greenpeace staged a protest in front of Milan's Duomo cathedral on Thursday, as the Olympic torch arrived in the city co‑hosting the Winter Games.

An installation depicted the Olympic rings dripping black oil, a visual denunciation of companies it accuses of contributing to global warming and threatening winter sports that are dependent on cold conditions.

"Kick polluters out of the Games," read one of the banners held up in front of Milan's Duomo (cathedral) in the heart of the city.

Greenpeace, which has a filed a climate change lawsuit against Eni, has urged the Winter Olympics organisers to cut ties with the Italian energy major.

It argues that Eni's fossil‑fuel operations undermine efforts to safeguard snow‑based sports as temperatures rise.

The Winter Olympics will run from February 6 to 22. State‑controlled Eni is one of the Games' premium domestic sponsors.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

In a statement, Eni said it "shares the importance of addressing climate change" and would continue investing in the energy transition as part of its plan to reach net‑zero emissions by 2050.

The Olympic flame, which began its journey across Italy in December after being lit in Rome, reached northern Milan on Thursday morning.

It was expected to pass in front of Eni's headquarters later in the day.

Designed to build excitement nationwide ahead of the 2026 Games, the torch has travelled through all 110 Italian provinces.

Italian Olympic ski champions Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni will have the honour of lighting the cauldrons for the Games on Friday, Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, with Mariah Carey set to be the headline performer.

The legendary Andrea Bocelli is also expected to perform on what promises to be a special night ahead of over two weeks of Winter Games action.