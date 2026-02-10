Doctor reveals when Lindsey Vonn could return from broken leg
- Lindsey Vonn, 41, suffered a complex displaced tibia fracture during a high-speed crash at the Milano Cortina Olympics downhill on Sunday, and has undergone multiple surgeries.
- Orthopaedic specialists indicate a potential return to elite ski racing within eight to eleven months, provided there are no complications, drawing parallels to Federica Brignone's recovery from a similar injury.
- Her age and mental resilience are highlighted as crucial determinants for a successful comeback, with experts noting that physical recovery typically takes longer for older athletes.
- Concerns include the risk of early arthritis if the fracture extends into the joint, which could lead to long-term reduced function, stiffness, and pain.
- Vonn's pre-existing partial knee implant presents an additional challenge, as specialists must ascertain if it was damaged in the fall, potentially prolonging her rehabilitation period.
