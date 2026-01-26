Team GB confirms final squad for Winter Olympics
- Great Britain has confirmed a final squad of 53 athletes for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.
- The squad is three athletes larger than the 2022 Beijing team and includes the late addition of biathlon duo Jacques Jeffries and Shawna Pendry, marking the first British biathletes since 2018.
- Team GB heads to Italy with an unprecedented number of medal chances, having secured World Cup medals across various skeleton, bobsleigh, snowboarding, and freestyle disciplines this season.
- British curlers currently top the world rankings in both mixed doubles and men’s events, raising hopes of surpassing the record five medals won in 2014 and 2018.
- GB chef de mission Eve Muirhead expressed her excitement, stating the team is now complete and ready for the final push towards the Games.