Dave Ryding and Mia Brookes lead 20-strong Team GB snow squad for Winter Olympics 2026
A star-studded Team GB snowsport squad has been announced for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy
Dave Ryding and Mia Brookes are just two stars named in Team GB’s 20-strong snowsport squad ahead of the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.
The competition, which will be hosted by the cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, is Ryding’s fifth and last Olympics following his official retirement announcement. While Brookes - who became the youngest snowboarding world champion at just 16 - will be stepping onto the Olympic stage for the very first time.
Ryding said: "I am looking forward to performing on the biggest stage in front of a central European crowd for the first time in my Olympic career and I can't wait to get out there and into the action.”
Billy Major and Laurie Taylor will also be joining the 39-year-old in the slalom competition.
He added: "I've never taken for granted what it means to represent my country and to have the chance to compete for Great Britain at an Olympic Games for the fifth time is something I could only have dreamed of when I went to my first Games back in 2010.”
It will be 2021 snowboard cross world champion Charlotte Bankes’ fourth time competing in the Olympics in the individual as well as team events, with her joint effort with Huw Nightingale resulting in the duo winning a mixed team world title.
British snowsports’ finest hour to date came at The PyeongChang Winter Olympics, as Izzy Atkin clinched Great Britain’s first ever medal, earning a bronze in the Ski Slopestyle, with Billy Morgan etching his name in the history books by becoming the first male snowboarder to win a medal, with a bronze in the inaugural Big Air competition.
Vicky Gosling, GB Snowsport chief executive, said: "Over the past four years, our skiers and snowboarders have shown they're capable of mixing it with the very best in the world, and the squad that's heading out for these Games is a real reflection of the talent, grit, and will to win that makes British sport so special.”
The competition will commence on Friday, 6 February and will end on Sunday 22 February.
Team GB’s snowsport squad for Milano-Cortina 2026
Park & Pipe
Zoe Atkin (freeski halfpipe)
Gus Kenworthy (freeski halfpipe)
Liam Richards (freeski halfpipe)
Chris McCormick (freeski slopestyle and big air)
Kirsty Muir (freeski slopestyle and big air)
Mia Brookes (freestyle snowboard slopestyle and big air)
Maisie Hill (freestyle snowboard slopestyle and big air)
Txema Mazet-Brown (freestyle snowboard slopestyle and big air)
Alpine skiing:
Billy Major (slalom)
Dave Ryding (slalom)
Laurie Taylor (slalom)
Cross-Country
James Clugnet
Joe Davies
Andrew Musgrave
Anna Pryce
Snowboard cross
Charlotte Bankes (individual and team)
Huw Nightingale (individual and team)
Ski cross
Ollie Davies
Moguls
Makayla Gerken Schofield
Mateo Jeannesson
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks