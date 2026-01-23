Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Ryding and Mia Brookes are just two stars named in Team GB’s 20-strong snowsport squad ahead of the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.

The competition, which will be hosted by the cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, is Ryding’s fifth and last Olympics following his official retirement announcement. While Brookes - who became the youngest snowboarding world champion at just 16 - will be stepping onto the Olympic stage for the very first time.

Ryding said: "I am looking forward to performing on the biggest stage in front of a central European crowd for the first time in my Olympic career and I can't wait to get out there and into the action.”

Billy Major and Laurie Taylor will also be joining the 39-year-old in the slalom competition.

He added: "I've never taken for granted what it means to represent my country and to have the chance to compete for Great Britain at an Olympic Games for the fifth time is something I could only have dreamed of when I went to my first Games back in 2010.”

It will be 2021 snowboard cross world champion Charlotte Bankes’ fourth time competing in the Olympics in the individual as well as team events, with her joint effort with Huw Nightingale resulting in the duo winning a mixed team world title.

open image in gallery Dave Ryding of Team Great Britain ( Getty )

British snowsports’ finest hour to date came at The PyeongChang Winter Olympics, as Izzy Atkin clinched Great Britain’s first ever medal, earning a bronze in the Ski Slopestyle, with Billy Morgan etching his name in the history books by becoming the first male snowboarder to win a medal, with a bronze in the inaugural Big Air competition.

Vicky Gosling, GB Snowsport chief executive, said: "Over the past four years, our skiers and snowboarders have shown they're capable of mixing it with the very best in the world, and the squad that's heading out for these Games is a real reflection of the talent, grit, and will to win that makes British sport so special.”

The competition will commence on Friday, 6 February and will end on Sunday 22 February.

Team GB’s snowsport squad for Milano-Cortina 2026

Park & Pipe

Zoe Atkin (freeski halfpipe)

Gus Kenworthy (freeski halfpipe)

Liam Richards (freeski halfpipe)

Chris McCormick (freeski slopestyle and big air)

Kirsty Muir (freeski slopestyle and big air)

Mia Brookes (freestyle snowboard slopestyle and big air)

Maisie Hill (freestyle snowboard slopestyle and big air)

Txema Mazet-Brown (freestyle snowboard slopestyle and big air)

Alpine skiing:

Billy Major (slalom)

Dave Ryding (slalom)

Laurie Taylor (slalom)

Cross-Country

James Clugnet

Joe Davies

Andrew Musgrave

Anna Pryce

Snowboard cross

Charlotte Bankes (individual and team)

Huw Nightingale (individual and team)

Ski cross

Ollie Davies

Moguls

Makayla Gerken Schofield

Mateo Jeannesson