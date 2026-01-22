Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It was fajita night, a casual family gathering in the brightly lit early 20th Century colonial home where Laila Edwards grew up, celebrating her hockey homecoming. Suddenly, an excited shriek pierced the air.

Four generations of the Edwards family turned to see a "dumbstruck Laila" and her long-time friend and teammate Caroline Harvey huddled over a mobile phone, "breathlessly giggling" with repeated exclamations of "Oh, my God".

The cause of their delight? A social media post by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., arriving for an NBA game proudly wearing Edwards’ No. 10 US hockey jersey.

This moment, a testament to her burgeoning impact, comes as Edwards prepares to make history next month at the Milan Cortina Games, set to become the first Black female to represent the US in Olympic ice hockey.

Edwards, well-versed in Cleveland’s rich sports history despite having left the city years ago to pursue her hockey career, reacted with an emphatic "Whoa".

She added: "He’s born in Ohio. His dad played for the Cavs. Legend. I thought it was super cool for him to do that, when he didn’t have to."

Just a day later that November, Edwards herself graced the ice at the very same downtown arena, taking the ceremonial opening face-off and contributing an assist in a decisive 4-1 Rivalry Series victory over Canada.

At just 21, the 6ft 1in (185cm) and 195lb (88kg) defender is an imposing presence on the ice, boasting a rare combination of a powerful shot, exceptional speed, and deft play-making ability.

open image in gallery Laila Edwards is ready to make history ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Her talent has not gone unnoticed, with team captain and the face of US women’s hockey, Hilary Knight, declaring: "Laila is the future of the sport. I think you’re seeing someone who’s coming into her skill set and just scratching the surface."

Edwards is so highly regarded within the sport that USA Hockey deliberately scheduled their Cleveland game, turning it into a poignant "coming out party" for the player who is completing her senior college season at top-ranked Wisconsin.

The four-day visit allowed her to practise at a rink she knew intimately from her childhood and, crucially, to reconnect with her family, who have largely watched her remarkable development from afar.

Her journey began at the age of three, introduced to hockey by her father, Robert, following in the footsteps of her older brother, Bobby, and sister Chayla, who also played at Wisconsin.

By 11, her exceptional development led coaches to recommend she play with girls two and three years her senior, prompting the difficult decision for her to leave Cleveland for more established developmental programmes.

This included an elite girls team in Pittsburgh, followed by high school at the Bishop Kearney Selects Academy in Rochester, New York, before her move to Wisconsin.

Reflecting on her return, Edwards remarked: "The idea of going from a 400-seat rink to the biggest sporting event in the world, it’s like, wow. It feels like a full-circle moment to be starting the launch of my Olympic career here in Cleveland with my family."

Her father, Robert, reflected on the emotional toll of her early departure: "The thing that we didn’t expect was to miss her as much as we did, and the loss of not seeing her grow up. I don’t regret doing that, but that is something that I feel was not the best part of her going away."

He noted her maturity and academic strength as factors in their decision. Bishop Kearney, where Edwards spent her high school years, is renowned for producing high-calibre players, including fellow Olympic teammates Caroline Harvey, Haley Winn, Kristen Simms, and Ava McNaughton.

Edwards herself faced significant personal challenges away from home. These included rapid growth spurts – gaining some five inches during her time at Kearney – and considerable sacrifices, such as having to forgo her high school graduation ceremony to compete at the Under-18 world championships.

open image in gallery Hilary Knight believes Edwards is the future of the sport

Crucially, she also navigated her path as a Black athlete in a sport predominantly played by white players.

Addressing the unique pressures, Edwards stated: "To get through some of the things you have to get through in this sport, you’ve got to be strong. There’s a lot that goes on in the locker room, outside, coaches, practice, fans," she added, declining to elaborate on specifics. "You definitely have to be strong. And I think it’s huge in terms of representation and being a role model."

Her resilience extends to her on-ice adaptability, including a successful switch from forward to defence. US coach John Wroblewski lauded her strength in facing challenges, describing her as "an inspiring person to be around. I think it’s just innate. It’s just Laila. She’s a gamer. She’s the real deal."

In her U.S. national team debut playing as a forward, Edwards was named MVP at the 2024 world championships, where the Americans narrowly lost the gold medal game to Canada.

At the world championships this past year, Edwards admitted she "struggled making the transition to defence," though she still contributed a goal and three assists, and ultimately secured a gold medal.

Reflecting on that experience, Edwards noted: "I didn’t have my best tournament, but to me that wasn’t what it was all about. We won, and I learned a lot, so that was a win as well. I think my expectations are a little higher now."

Indeed, Edwards has consistently thrived on adversity. "The word ‘challenge’ is fine because I don’t look at it as a negative. I see it as something that I can learn from," she explained. "So I’m always trying to push myself to be a great athlete and player. But more importantly, a good person, role model, teammate."

Back home, squeezed between her parents on the family’s den couch, Edwards found a moment of peace.

The living room’s bookshelves, laden with plaques, trophies, and medals, hinted at a future brimming with further accolades. Yet, for Robert and Charone Gray-Edwards, the focus on this night was simply to cherish precious moments with their now grown-up daughter, poised to step onto the world stage.

Her mother, Charone, encapsulated their unwavering love and support: "We tell her we love her regardless. You’re not going to be perfect. You’re not always going to win. You’re not always going to be the top scorer. But you’re always our Laila."