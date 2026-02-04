Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Team GB Winter Olympics flagbearers revealed

Lilah Fear (left) will be one of Team GB’s flagbearers (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lilah Fear (left) will be one of Team GB’s flagbearers (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Ice dancer Lilah Fear and bobsleigh pilot Brad Hall have been named Team GB's flagbearers for Friday’s Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.
  • The ceremony will be split, with Fear leading the parade in Milan and Hall in Cortina d'Ampezzo, reflecting the Games' spread-out nature.
  • Both athletes expressed immense honour and emotion upon receiving the news, with Fear describing a tearful reaction and Hall a “flip of emotions”.
  • Both athletes are considered strong medal contenders, with Hall boasting 30 World Cup bobsleigh medals and Fear and her partner Lewis Gibson having won Britain's first world ice dance medal in four decades.
  • They both shared their excitement and the challenge of keeping the news secret, looking forward to leading their teammates and inspiring others.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in