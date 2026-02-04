Team GB Winter Olympics flagbearers revealed
- Ice dancer Lilah Fear and bobsleigh pilot Brad Hall have been named Team GB's flagbearers for Friday’s Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.
- The ceremony will be split, with Fear leading the parade in Milan and Hall in Cortina d'Ampezzo, reflecting the Games' spread-out nature.
- Both athletes expressed immense honour and emotion upon receiving the news, with Fear describing a tearful reaction and Hall a “flip of emotions”.
- Both athletes are considered strong medal contenders, with Hall boasting 30 World Cup bobsleigh medals and Fear and her partner Lewis Gibson having won Britain's first world ice dance medal in four decades.
- They both shared their excitement and the challenge of keeping the news secret, looking forward to leading their teammates and inspiring others.
