Amber Glenn, the American figure skater, is poised to make history at the Milano Cortina Winter Games as the first openly gay woman to compete in Olympic figure skating.

The 26-year-old hopes her groundbreaking appearance will inspire others to speak out during what she describes as challenging times for the LGBTQ+ community, a milestone first reported by Outsports, a website dedicated to tracking LGBTQ+ athletes.

Glenn emphasised that the current political environment in the United States demands a new level of solidarity from marginalised groups.

Speaking at a US figure skating team press conference on Wednesday, she stated: "I hope I can use my platform and my voice throughout these Games to try and encourage people to stay strong in these hard times."

open image in gallery Glenn hopes to inspire the LGBTQ+ community ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

She directly challenged the notion that athletes should remain apolitical, adding, "I know that a lot of people say 'You're just an athlete — stick to your job, shut up about politics', but politics affect us all. It's something I will not just be quiet about because it is something that affects us in our everyday lives."

Her comments come in the wake of policies enacted by US President Donald Trump, who, after his election in November 2024, moved to dismantle various protections for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Glenn reflected on this period, saying, "Yeah, it's been a hard time for the community overall in this administration."

She further noted the broader impact: "And now, especially, it's not just affecting the queer community, but many other communities and I think that we are able to support each other in a way that we didn't have to before and because of that it's made us a lot stronger."

Despite disagreements with the administration's actions, she expressed optimism: "Of course, there are things (in the Trump administration) that I disagree with but as a community we are strong and we support each other and brighter days are ahead of us."

A three-time US champion, Glenn is making her Olympic debut and has openly embraced her identity as a queer athlete on sport's grandest stage.

open image in gallery Glenn admitted she disagrees with the Trump administration on some issues regarding the LGBTQ+ community ( AFP via Getty Images )

She revealed that coming out in 2019 was a liberating experience, allowing her to shed the pressure of conforming to others' expectations, which in turn enhanced her performance.

The Milano Cortina Games will also feature an Olympic Pride House, a dedicated hospitality space designed to offer a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches, fans, and allies.

This tradition, which began at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, will include athlete ambassadors such as retired Canadian pairs skater Eric Radford, who made history as the first openly gay man to win an Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games with his partner Meagan Duhamel.