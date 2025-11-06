Wolves step up pursuit of ex-Premier League boss after sacking Vitor Pereira
- Wolves have made a formal approach to Middlesbrough regarding the potential appointment of Rob Edwards as their new head coach.
- Edwards has emerged as the top target for Wolves after Gary O’Neil recently withdrew from consideration for the role.
- Currently, Edwards manages Middlesbrough, leading them to third place in the Championship this season.
- He previously played for Wolves between 2004 and 2008 and notably guided Luton Town to the Premier League before managing them in the top-flight.
- Wolves are searching for a new manager after sacking Vitor Pereira last week and are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table.