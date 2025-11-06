Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wolves step up pursuit of ex-Premier League boss after sacking Vitor Pereira

Vitor Pereira was sacked by Wolves on Sunday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Vitor Pereira was sacked by Wolves on Sunday (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Wolves have made a formal approach to Middlesbrough regarding the potential appointment of Rob Edwards as their new head coach.
  • Edwards has emerged as the top target for Wolves after Gary O’Neil recently withdrew from consideration for the role.
  • Currently, Edwards manages Middlesbrough, leading them to third place in the Championship this season.
  • He previously played for Wolves between 2004 and 2008 and notably guided Luton Town to the Premier League before managing them in the top-flight.
  • Wolves are searching for a new manager after sacking Vitor Pereira last week and are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table.
