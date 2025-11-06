Wolves make approach for Championship boss as manager hunt continues
The club remain on the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Vitor Pereira, with Gary O’Neil having recently withdrawn from the race
Wolves have made a formal approach to Middlesbrough over the potential appointment of Rob Edwards as their new head coach, The Independent understands.
Wolves are searching for a new manager after sacking Vitor Pereira last week and Edwards has emerged as the top target after former boss Gary O’Neil withdrew from the race to take over.
Edwards only took charge at Middlesbrough in June but has since led the club to third in the Championship this season, with Boro just five points off leaders Coventry.
The 42-year-old, who made more than 100 appearances in a playing spell at Molineux between 2004 and 2008, briefly served as interim manager in 2016 before going on to manage Forest Green Rovers and Watford.
His most successful spell came in charge of Luton between 2022 and January 2025, leading the club to the Premier League. Relegation from the top-flight was followed by being dismissed with the club 20th in the Championship at the beginning of this year.
It is thought that Edwards has been on Wolves’ shortlist since Pereira was dismissed, though the club would likely have to pay significant compensation to Middlesbrough in order to secure his appointment.
Wolves have struggled this season after losing top talents including Matheus Cunha during the summer transfer window, and they currently sit rock bottom of the league with just two points from 10 matches.
The decision to sack Pereira came just a few weeks after he signed a new three-year contract, after a winless start to the Premier League was followed by a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea late last month.
The club are currently eight points adrift of safety, with a difficult run of fixtures including trips to Chelsea, Aston Villa and league leaders Arsenal over the next few weeks.
