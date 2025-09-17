New Zealand face RWC semi-final test without star Jorja Miller

New Zealand's Women's Rugby World Cup squad has been hit by the withdrawal of flanker Jorja Miller from their semi-final against Canada due to injury.

Miller, the current World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year, had been a standout performer in the tournament after making her 15-a-side international debut.

Co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu will step up from the bench to start at openside flanker in Miller's absence for the match at Ashton Gate.

In more positive news for the Black Ferns, centre Sylvia Brunt is available again after recovering from concussion, and co-captain Ruahei Demant will earn her 50th cap.

Head coach Allan Bunting expressed confidence in his team's experience, while Canada previously secured a win and a draw against New Zealand.