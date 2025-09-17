New Zealand suffer injury blow as rising star Jorja Miller ruled out of Women’s World Cup semi-final
Flanker Miller has enjoyed a standout tournament
New Zealand have been dealt a significant injury blow with rising star Jorja Miller ruled out of their Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against Canada.
Flanker Miller, the current World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year, has enjoyed a standout tournament after making her 15-a-side international debut earlier this year having helped New Zealand to gold at Paris 2024 last summer.
But the 21-year-old will miss Friday night’s clash with Canada at Ashton Gate, with co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu promoted off the bench to start on the openside.
In better news for the Black Ferns, centre Sylvia Brunt is back available after recovering from a concussion, while fly half and co-captain Ruahei Demant will win her 50th cap in Bristol.
“We are looking forward to this weekend and the challenge ahead, we are a different team, our game is in a different place and we have experience in pinnacle events under pressure,” head coach Allan Bunting said.
“Ruahei embodies mana and everything that a Black Fern should be through her authenticity. She has a calm but strong presence on the field, when Ruahei speaks she has powerful influence, her words and conviction connects our circle in a special way. She leads by example and empowers others around her.”
Tighthead prop Tanya Kalounivale also returns to the starting side with scrum half Risi Pouri-Lane preferred to Maia Joseph at scrum half.
All-time leading Black Ferns try scorer Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and breakthrough teenage talent Braxton Sorensen-McGee again form a potent wing combination.
Canada secured their first win over the world champions during the Pacific Four Series last year before the two sides shared a thrilling 27-all draw in May.
New Zealand XV to face Canada in Bristol (Friday 19 September, 7pm BST): 1 Chryss Viliko, 2 Georgia Ponsonby, 3 Tanya Kalounivale; 4 Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5 Alana Bremner; 6 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7 Kennedy Tukuafu (co-capt.), 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker; 9 Risi Pouri-Lane, 10 Ruahei Demant; 11 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12 Sylvia Brunt, 13 Stacey Waaka, 14 Braxton Sorensen-McGee; 15 Renee Holmes.
Replacements: 16 Atlanta Lolohea, 17 Kate Henwood, 18 Amy Rule, 19 Chelsea Bremner, 20 Layla Sae; 21 Maia Joseph, 22 Theresa Setefano, 23 Ayesha Leti-I’iga.
