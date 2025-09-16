France captain Manae Feleu to miss World Cup semi-final against England as ban upheld

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France will be without co-captain Manae Feleu for their Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against England after the lock’s ban for a high tackle was upheld on appeal.

Feleu was cited for a dangerous tackle made in the final minute of France’s 18-13 win over Ireland and given a three-match ban on Monday, with the length of the sanction reduced by a match on the successful completion of World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme, informally known as “tackle school”.

The 25-year-old had challenged the decision made by an independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC), appealing that her actions had not met the threshold for a red card.

But a disciplinary committee convened on Monday have “concluded that the tackle was high, it made contact with the head of the Ireland player and the degree of danger was high”, upholding the sanction.

Feleu will therefore miss the remainder of the tournament, including the final if France progress past the Red Roses. Centre Marine Menager is likely to lead the side in her co-captain’s absence.

France will also be without Axelle Berthoumieu for the clash in Bristol on Saturday, though the flanker has successfully reduced the length of her sanction for biting.

Berthoumieu had accepted that she had committed an act of foul play after an incident involving Ireland’s Aoife Wafer at the bottom of a ruck, but had appealed against the length of a 12-match ban.

open image in gallery Axelle Berthoumieu (with ball) has been banned following an incident of biting ( Getty Images )

The disciplinary committee have ruled that the France forward was entitled to full, 50 percent mitigation from the mid-range entry point of 18 matches on account of her clean disciplinary record, remorse and public apology. She will therefore be banned for nine matches.

“On Sunday during the match against Ireland, I lost my cool,” Berthoumieu wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “I know it’s unacceptable and I’m aware that it puts an end to my World Cup.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to Aoife Wafer and the Irish team, to my teammates and our staff, to the FFR [French rugby federation], and to all those who support us.

“This is not the image I want to project or the player I want to be. I accept the punishment and I take responsibility. Rugby is a sport of respect, and this gesture has no place on a rugby field.”

France have lost their last 16 meetings with England, though fell just a point short after a remarkable comeback in a Women’s Six Nations thriller that ended 43-42 to the hosts at Twickenham earlier this year. Les Bleues will also be without fly half Lina Queyroi due to a concussion.

The winner of their clash will take on New Zealand or Canada in the final.