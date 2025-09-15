France star Axelle Berthoumieu given 12-match ban after biting opponent at Women’s World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France forward Axelle Berthoumieu will miss the remainder of the Women’s Rugby World Cup after being given a 12-week ban for biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer during the quarter-final.

Berthoumieu was cited following France’s 18-13 win in Exeter after an incident at a ruck, with Wafer seen to be showing her arm to the referee following the action.

The actions of the 25-year-old were not formally reviewed by the officiating team but were picked up by the citing commissioner, with a foul play review committee (FPRC) handing down a sanction of 12 matches, reduced from an entry point of 18 matches.

Berthoumieu has appealed the length of her sanction but will miss Saturday’s semi-final against England at Ashton Gate in Bristol. She will currently be free to play after 1 March 2026, 10 matches into the French domestic season.

“In reviewing the matter live, the TMO was unable to determine clear and obvious foul play and did not have the benefit of additional evidential submissions to corroborate,” a statement from World Rugby explained. “On the basis of all the evidence before them, the committee decided that the offending warranted the mandatory mid-range entry point of 18 matches. The committee awarded a deduction of six matches resulting in a final sanction of 12 matches.

“Although the player acknowledged the foul play and was remorseful full mitigation was not given due to the seriousness of the player’s actions, and that the player had the opportunity not to continue with the action.”

In a significant double blow for France, captain Manae Feleu is also set to miss the rest of the tournament after receiving a three-match ban for a high tackle - which would be reduced to two on successful completion of World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme, informally known as ‘tackle school’.

While accepting that she had committed an act of foul play, Feleu did not believe her actions reached the red card threshold, and will have an appeal against her sanction heard on Tuesday.

Should the suspension stand, the lock will miss both France’s clash with the Red Roses and the final, should her side advance.

Defending champions New Zealand take on Canada in the first semi-final in Bristol on Friday night.