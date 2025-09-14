France forward cited after alleged bite in Women’s World Cup win over Ireland
Axelle Berthoumieu could face a ban after an incident involving Ireland’s Aoife Wafer
France forward Axelle Berthoumieu could face a ban after the flanker was cited following an allegation of biting during the Women’s Rugby World Cup win over Ireland.
France came from behind to progress to the semi-finals with an 18-13 victory, but television footage seemed to show Berthoumieu with her mouth on the arm of Ireland’s Aoife Wafer.
Wafer appeared to then show her arm to referee Aimee Barrett-Theron, though the incident was not formally referred to the television match official (TMO).
It has, however, been picked up by the match citing commissioner, with Berthoumieu set to face an independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) on Monday.
“I spoke to the referee, I didn’t see it,” Ireland captain Sam Monaghan said. “I spoke to the referee and asked could they have a look at it.”
Head coach Scott Bemand did not feel able to comment on the incident in the immediacy of defeat having not seen the alleged incident live.
“I think in terms of process, your on-pitch leadership would mention to the referee,” he said. “Then it’s up to the team officials to deal with it should they see fit at that point.
“I’m not going to get drawn into anything at this point, at the moment, I haven’t seen anything. As I said I’ve literally stepped in here. If there are bits to pursue, we could potentially be disappointed but we’ve followed the process as best we can from our perspective in terms of the on-pitch conversations.”
France captain Manae Feleu has also been cited for a dangerous tackle during the game in Exeter, and could face a ban that rules her out of the last-four clash with England if she is deemed to have committed a sending off offence.
The Women’s Six Nations rivals meet at Ashton Gate next Saturday 20 September.
