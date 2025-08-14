Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates and kick-off times
The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup is here with England hosting an expanded edition of the tournament.
16 teams, four more than competed three years ago in New Zealand, will vie for success in the biggest Women’s World Cup yet to be played across the length and breadth of the country.
The Red Roses are favourites to triumph on home soil having gone unbeaten since losing the final to the Black Ferns in Auckland in 2022, but will again expect a tough challenge from the two-time defending champions.
France and Canada will also harbour hopes of a breakthrough success in an event that could prove a real catalyst for the growth of the women’s game.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Women’s Rugby World Cup?
The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup will be held in England, starting with the opening clash in Sunderland on Friday 22 August and culminating with the third place play-off and final at Twickenham on Saturday 27 September.
What cities are hosting games?
There are eight venues for the tournament. Sunderland’s Stadium of Light will be used for the opening game, while Exeter’s Sandy Park and Bristol’s Ashton Gate will play host to the quarter-finals - with the latter stadium again used for the two semi-finals. Twickenham will host the final, with World Rugby hopeful of a sellout crowd.
The Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Salford Community Stadium, Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton and York Community Stadium will host pool matches.
Pools
Pool A: England, Australia, United States, Samoa
Pool B: Canada, Scotland, Wales, Fiji
Pool C: New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain
Pool D: France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the tournament on the BBC, with extensive coverage on television and online via the BBC iPlayer.
Full fixture schedule
All times BST
Friday 22 August
Pool A: England v USA (19:30), Stadium of Light
Saturday 23 August
Pool A: Australia v Samoa (12:00), Salford Community Stadium
Pool B: Scotland v Wales (14:45), Salford Community Stadium
Pool B: Canada v Fiji (17:30), York Community Stadium
Pool D: France v Italy (20:15), Sandy Park
Sunday 24 August
Pool C: Ireland v Japan (12:00), Franklin's Gardens
Pool D: South Africa v Brazil (14:45), Franklin's Gardens
Pool C: New Zealand v Spain (17:30), York Community Stadium
Saturday 30 August
Pool B: Canada v Wales (12:00), Salford Community Stadium
Pool B: Scotland v Fiji (14:45), Salford Community Stadium
Pool A: England v Samoa (17:00), Franklin's Gardens
Pool A: USA v Australia (19:30), York Community Stadium
Sunday 31 August
Pool C: Ireland v Spain (12:00), Franklin's Gardens
Pool C: New Zealand v Japan (14:00), Sandy Park
Pool D: Italy v South Africa (15:30), York Community Stadium
Pool D: France v Brazil (16:45), Sandy Park
Saturday 6 September
Pool B: Canada v Scotland (12:00), Sandy Park
Pool A: USA v Samoa (13:30), York Community Stadium
Pool B: Wales v Fiji (14:45), Sandy Park
Pool A: England v Australia (17:00), Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium
Sunday 7 September
Pool C: Japan v Spain (12:00), York Community Stadium
Pool D: Italy v Brazil (14:00), Franklin's Gardens
Pool C: New Zealand v Ireland (14:45), Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium
Pool D: France v South Africa (16:45), Franklin's Gardens
Quarter-final fixtures, kick-off times
Saturday 13 September
Quarter-final 1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (13:00), Sandy Park
Quarter-final 2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (16:00), Ashton Gate
Sunday 14 September
Quarter-final 3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (13:00), Sandy Park
Quarter-final 4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (16:00), Ashton Gate
Semi-final fixtures, kick-off time
Friday 19 September
Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (19:00), Ashton Gate
Saturday 20 September
Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (15:30), Ashton Gate
Final
Saturday 27 September
Third-place play-off final (12:30), Twickenham
World Cup final (16:00), Twickenham
