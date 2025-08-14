Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates and kick-off times

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup is here with England hosting an expanded edition of the tournament.

16 teams, four more than competed three years ago in New Zealand, will vie for success in the biggest Women’s World Cup yet to be played across the length and breadth of the country.

The Red Roses are favourites to triumph on home soil having gone unbeaten since losing the final to the Black Ferns in Auckland in 2022, but will again expect a tough challenge from the two-time defending champions.

France and Canada will also harbour hopes of a breakthrough success in an event that could prove a real catalyst for the growth of the women’s game.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup will be held in England, starting with the opening clash in Sunderland on Friday 22 August and culminating with the third place play-off and final at Twickenham on Saturday 27 September.

What cities are hosting games?

There are eight venues for the tournament. Sunderland’s Stadium of Light will be used for the opening game, while Exeter’s Sandy Park and Bristol’s Ashton Gate will play host to the quarter-finals - with the latter stadium again used for the two semi-finals. Twickenham will host the final, with World Rugby hopeful of a sellout crowd.

The Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium, Salford Community Stadium, Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton and York Community Stadium will host pool matches.

Pools

Pool A: England, Australia, United States, Samoa

Pool B: Canada, Scotland, Wales, Fiji

Pool C: New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, Spain

Pool D: France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the tournament on the BBC, with extensive coverage on television and online via the BBC iPlayer.

Full fixture schedule

All times BST

Friday 22 August

Pool A: England v USA (19:30), Stadium of Light

Saturday 23 August

Pool A: Australia v Samoa (12:00), Salford Community Stadium

Pool B: Scotland v Wales (14:45), Salford Community Stadium

Pool B: Canada v Fiji (17:30), York Community Stadium

Pool D: France v Italy (20:15), Sandy Park

Sunday 24 August

Pool C: Ireland v Japan (12:00), Franklin's Gardens

Pool D: South Africa v Brazil (14:45), Franklin's Gardens

Pool C: New Zealand v Spain (17:30), York Community Stadium

Saturday 30 August

Pool B: Canada v Wales (12:00), Salford Community Stadium

Pool B: Scotland v Fiji (14:45), Salford Community Stadium

Pool A: England v Samoa (17:00), Franklin's Gardens

Pool A: USA v Australia (19:30), York Community Stadium

Sunday 31 August

Pool C: Ireland v Spain (12:00), Franklin's Gardens

Pool C: New Zealand v Japan (14:00), Sandy Park

Pool D: Italy v South Africa (15:30), York Community Stadium

Pool D: France v Brazil (16:45), Sandy Park

Saturday 6 September

Pool B: Canada v Scotland (12:00), Sandy Park

Pool A: USA v Samoa (13:30), York Community Stadium

Pool B: Wales v Fiji (14:45), Sandy Park

Pool A: England v Australia (17:00), Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium

Sunday 7 September

Pool C: Japan v Spain (12:00), York Community Stadium

Pool D: Italy v Brazil (14:00), Franklin's Gardens

Pool C: New Zealand v Ireland (14:45), Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium

Pool D: France v South Africa (16:45), Franklin's Gardens

Quarter-final fixtures, kick-off times

Saturday 13 September

Quarter-final 1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (13:00), Sandy Park

Quarter-final 2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (16:00), Ashton Gate

Sunday 14 September

Quarter-final 3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (13:00), Sandy Park

Quarter-final 4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (16:00), Ashton Gate

Semi-final fixtures, kick-off time

Friday 19 September

Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (19:00), Ashton Gate

Saturday 20 September

Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (15:30), Ashton Gate

Final

Saturday 27 September

Third-place play-off final (12:30), Twickenham

World Cup final (16:00), Twickenham