Why Iran will refuse to attend 2026 World Cup draw
- Iran is to boycott next week's draw for the 2026 World Cup in Washington DC.
- The boycott is a protest against the limited number of visas allocated by US authorities to the Iranian delegation.
- The US granted visas to four members, including head coach Amir Ghalenoei, but did not issue one to Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj.
- Iran described the US actions as 'unsportsmanlike' and a deviation from the sporting process.
- The Iranian Football Federation has informed FIFA, and the organisation has stated it will seriously follow up on the matter.