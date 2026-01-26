Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Fifa president says ‘fans should stay away from USA’ and boycott World Cup

  • Sepp Blatter, the former Fifa president, has suggested football fans boycott the upcoming World Cup games in the United States due to security and safety concerns.
  • Blatter publicly supported Swiss anti-corruption lawyer Mark Pieth, who advised fans to avoid travelling to the US over 'abuses by immigration services'. Blatter posted on social media on Monday quoting Pieth, saying: “‘For the fans, there's only one piece of advice: stay away from the USA!’ I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup.”
  • This advice follows the deaths of two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a crackdown by immigration agents.
  • Pretti was reportedly shot dead while filming a protest, despite video evidence suggesting he posed no threat to federal agents.
  • The United States is set to co-host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July, with 78 games scheduled across 11 US cities.
In full

