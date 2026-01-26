Sepp Blatter suggests fans boycott 2026 World Cup over security concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ex-Fifa president Sepp Blatter has suggested football fans boycott games in the United States at this summer’s World Cup over security and safety concerns.

Blatter wrote on social media in support of Mark Pieth, a Swiss anti-corruption lawyer who has advised fans to avoid travelling to the US in the wake of “abuses by immigration services”.

Two American citizens have been killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota in less than three weeks after a crackdown by immigration agents which has sparked protests in the city: Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The latter was gunned down on Saturday while filming a protest, despite video evidence showing he posed no threat to federal agents. Video clips similarly indicate that Good was not a threat to officers when she was killed.

Blatter posted on social media on Monday quoting Pieth and adding his support for his stance: “‘For the fans, there's only one piece of advice: stay away from the USA!’ I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup.”

The US, along with Canada and Mexico, will host the World Cup from 11 June to 19 July. 78 games will be played across 11 US cities.

Pieth said in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger outlet last week: “What we are seeing domestically – the marginalisation of political opponents, abuses by immigration services, etc. – hardly encourages fans to go there.

“For fans, just one piece of advice: avoid the United States! You’ll get a better view on television anyway. Upon arrival, fans should expect that if they don’t behave properly with the authorities, they will be immediately sent home. If they’re lucky.”

Blatter’s Fifa presidency came to an end when he stepped down in 2015 amid a host of scandals. He and former Uefa president Michel Platini were acquitted last year on charges of fraud, forgery, mismanagement and misappropriation relating to more than 2m Swiss francs which Fifa paid the Frenchman in 2011. The investigation brought an end to both men’s careers in football governance.

Blatter’s replacement at Fifa, Gianni Infantino, has built a close relationship with US president Donald Trump.