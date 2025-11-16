Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

World Cup qualifying play-offs, draw and dates explained

Parrott scores Ireland’s winner (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
  • Sixteen European teams will compete in play-offs to secure the final four spots for the upcoming World Cup tournament.
  • The play-offs will feature 12 group runners-up and four teams who qualified through their Nations League performance.
  • Nations such as the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have already secured a play-off berth.
  • The draw for these UEFA play-offs is set for Thursday 20 November, with the semi-finals on 26 March 2026 and finals on 31 March 2026.
  • The format involves single-leg knockout matches, where 16 teams are drawn into four sets of four, requiring two wins to qualify.
