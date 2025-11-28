Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two yet-to-be-built stadiums part of UK World Cup bid

Wiegman excited by the UK's bid to host 2035 Women's World Cup
  • The UK has submitted a joint bid to host the 2035 Women's World Cup, encompassing England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
  • The bid includes 22 stadiums across 16 cities, with proposals for new stadiums from Manchester United and Birmingham City, and a potential new Chelsea stadium, to be considered.
  • This would mark the first World Cup held in the UK since the 1966 men's World Cup and is anticipated to be the largest single-sport event ever staged in the UK, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.
  • Several proposed grounds, such as Belfast’s Windsor Park and Wrexham’s SToK Cae Ras, are undergoing redevelopment to meet the minimum 20,000-seat capacity requirement.
  • The home nations' FAs stated that hosting the tournament would significantly advance the women's and girls' game both domestically and globally, aiming to leave a lasting legacy.
