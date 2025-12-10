UK TV schedule for the 2026 World Cup announced
- ITV and BBC will again share broadcasting duties for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United Kingdom, ensuring free-to-air coverage.
- ITV is set to broadcast the tournament's opening game between Mexico and South Africa, along with England's first group stage match against Croatia.
- The BBC will show the bulk of England's potential knockout fixtures, including the round of 32, round of 16, and semi-final stages.
- Both broadcasters will air the final of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in New Jersey on 19 July.
- ITV plans live coverage from a base in New York, while the BBC may reportedly cover some matches remotely from Salford.