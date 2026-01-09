Wrexham beat Premier League side on penalties to cause major FA Cup shock
- Wrexham secured a dramatic passage to the FA Cup fourth round, holding their nerve in a tense penalty shootout after an extraordinary game against Premier League side Nottingham Forest ended 3-3 after extra time.
- The hosts initially seized control, establishing a two-goal advantage in the first half. Liverato Cacace opened the scoring, swiftly followed by Ollie Rathbone, as Wrexham threatened to inflict a significant upset on their top-flight opponents.
- However, Sean Dyche’s half-time adjustments galvanised Forest, who pulled a goal back through Igor Jesus. Wrexham quickly re-established their two-goal cushion courtesy of Dominic Hyam, seemingly putting them back in command.
- The drama intensified when substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi netted a brace, including a crucial late equaliser, forcing the tie into extra-time and ultimately penalties.
- The decisive moment arrived through Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, whose two crucial saves, including the final spot-kick, ensured the Red Dragons’ progression to the next stage of the competition.