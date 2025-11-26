Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

WSL apologise to Tottenham as Women’s League Cup draw descends into chaos

The WSL apologised to Tottenham after Tuesday’s League Cup draw
The WSL apologised to Tottenham after Tuesday’s League Cup draw (Getty Images)
  • The Women's League Cup draw on Tuesday descended into chaos due to the unprofessional conduct of TikTok star GK Barry.
  • Barry, who was helping conduct the draw, mistakenly put a ball she had just pulled out back into the bag.
  • An adjudicator confirmed she retrieved the same ball, which prevented the entire draw from having to be redone.
  • Clubs were reportedly irate over Barry's numerous sexual innuendos and inappropriate jokes, while she also asked “What do we think of Tottenham?” after drawing Spurs out of the bag, leading to the WSL apologising directly to the club.
  • Her involvement, intended to attract younger viewers, backfired significantly due to her lack of professionalism and football knowledge.
